SMITH Julie Of Hartill Drive, Mansfield.
Passed away 15th May 2020,
aged 64 years. Due to the current restrictions, only close family & friends will attend the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made directly to Cancer Research UK
via our online tribute page https://wsingham.co.uk/
funeral-announcements/
Enquiries to W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove,
Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW
Tel: 01623 621114
www.wsingham.co.uk
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 20, 2020