Home

POWERED BY

Services
E Gill & Sons Ltd
55 Albert Street
Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 4BQ
01636 677461
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30
St Peter's Church
Farndon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Harper

Notice Condolences

Justine Harper Notice
HARPER Justine Passed away peacefully at home on 15th December 2019, after a short illness, aged 87 years.
The dear wife of George,
much loved mother of Ruth and the
late Christopher and the grandmother of Max and Freddie.
She will be sadly missed by her
many friends in Farndon in
St Peter's Church, the W.I., Art Group and Horticultural Society.
Funeral service at St Peter's Church, Farndon on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for St Peter's Church, Farndon, and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to
E Gill & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
55 Albert Street, Newark NG24 4BQ
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -