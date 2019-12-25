|
HARPER Justine Passed away peacefully at home on 15th December 2019, after a short illness, aged 87 years.
The dear wife of George,
much loved mother of Ruth and the
late Christopher and the grandmother of Max and Freddie.
She will be sadly missed by her
many friends in Farndon in
St Peter's Church, the W.I., Art Group and Horticultural Society.
Funeral service at St Peter's Church, Farndon on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations for St Peter's Church, Farndon, and Beaumond House Community Hospice may be sent to
E Gill & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors,
55 Albert Street, Newark NG24 4BQ
