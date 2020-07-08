Home

Kathleen Beech

Kathleen Beech Notice
BEECH Kathleen Janice
(née Wooley) Passed away peacefully on
June 26th in Albany House Care Home.
Aged 83 years.
Kath was known formerly of
The Crescent, Woodlands,
Doncaster and previously Warren Terrace, Shirebrook and
Booth Avenue, Pleasley.
She was the beloved Wife of the late Alan, much loved Mam to Gordon, Stephen, David and Ian and also a loved Mother in Law and Grandma.
"Dearly loved, Kath will be sadly missed"
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street,
Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 8, 2020
