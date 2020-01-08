Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Middleton

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON Kathleen May Of Wren Hall, Selston, formerly of Oak Tree Road, Sutton in Ashfield. Passed away on 19th December 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral service will take place on Friday 24th January 2020, St Andrew's Church Skegby at 10am, followed by committal at Tithe Green Burial Ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be shared between King's Mill Hospital and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
Funeral enquries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Sutton 01623 466600.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -