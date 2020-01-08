|
MIDDLETON Kathleen May Of Wren Hall, Selston, formerly of Oak Tree Road, Sutton in Ashfield. Passed away on 19th December 2019, aged 89 years. Funeral service will take place on Friday 24th January 2020, St Andrew's Church Skegby at 10am, followed by committal at Tithe Green Burial Ground. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be shared between King's Mill Hospital and Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.
Funeral enquries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Sutton 01623 466600.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020