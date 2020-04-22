Home

Kathleen Radford

Kathleen Radford Notice
Radford Kathleen of Sutton Court Nursing home, formerly of Sherwood House, Sutton. Passed away at home on 9th April 2020 aged 88 years. Due to the COVID-19 situation there will be a private family graveside service on Friday 24th April, Sutton Cemetery at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, any donations would be greatfully received and forwarded to a chosen charity at a later date. Any funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 22, 2020
