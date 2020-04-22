|
Radford Kathleen of Sutton Court Nursing home, formerly of Sherwood House, Sutton. Passed away at home on 9th April 2020 aged 88 years. Due to the COVID-19 situation there will be a private family graveside service on Friday 24th April, Sutton Cemetery at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, any donations would be greatfully received and forwarded to a chosen charity at a later date. Any funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 22, 2020