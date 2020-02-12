Home

Keith Robey Notice
ROBEY Keith Of Ellesmere Road, Forest Town. Passed away on 17th January 2020 aged 79 years. Funeral service to take place on Monday 17th February, St Edmunds Church, Mansfield Woodhouse at 11.00 a.m followed by burial at Mansfield Woodhouse. Family flowers only, donations for King's Mill Scanner Appeal and Queens Medical Centre. Funeral enquiries to A. W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse, tel 01623 623765, www.lymn.co.uk.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 12, 2020
