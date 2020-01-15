|
WALTERS KEITH Passed away peacefully,
aged 93.
Formerly of Somercotes, Pinxton then Sutton-in-Ashfield,
recent widower to the late
Lorna Walters.
A double funeral service for both
Keith and Lorna will take place at Gedling Crematorium on
Thursday January 30th at 10.30 am.
This service replaces the original one of Lorna which would have been January 16th at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Southwell Minster c/o
D J Hall Funeral Directors,
Verne House, King Street,
Southwell, NG25 0EN.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 15, 2020