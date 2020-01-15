|
|
|
Mr Kenneth Glover Shirebrook A service has been held at Thoresby Chapel, Mansfield Crematorium on January 3, 2020 for Mr Kenneth Glover.
Kenneth passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on December 7, 2019, aged 81.
He leaves his wife Margaret Glover, sons and daughters Micheal, Neil, Carol, Debbie and Melanie, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was a retired Railway Supervisor who was interested in vintage cars, reading and watching football.
Floral tributes were from Family.
The service was conducted by Keith Brown and arrangements were by A.W.Lymn, Shirebrook.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 15, 2020