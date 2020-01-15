Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Glover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Glover

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Glover Notice
Mr Kenneth Glover Shirebrook A service has been held at Thoresby Chapel, Mansfield Crematorium on January 3, 2020 for Mr Kenneth Glover.
Kenneth passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on December 7, 2019, aged 81.
He leaves his wife Margaret Glover, sons and daughters Micheal, Neil, Carol, Debbie and Melanie, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was a retired Railway Supervisor who was interested in vintage cars, reading and watching football.
Floral tributes were from Family.
The service was conducted by Keith Brown and arrangements were by A.W.Lymn, Shirebrook.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -