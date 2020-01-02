|
Kenneth Unwin Mansfield A service at Mansfield Crematorium, Thoresby Chapel, on December 19, 2019, preceded the cremation of Mr Kenneth Unwin, aged 73, of Sawley Drive, Mansfield. A small ceremony fo rthe spreading of his ashes was held on the following day.
Ken was born on Christmas Eve, 1945, at Mansfield, where he lived for most of his life, with the exception of 12 years living in Scotland and one year when he was living and working in Libya.
A joiner by trade, and not one to sit idly by, Ken also delivered newspapers for a local shop when he first started his working life.
A quiet and unassuming man, he continued to work for family and friends way beyond retirement; he loved "all things wood" and had a vast array of tools for every occasion.
Ken died at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on December 4, 2019, and left a son Kenneth Richard, and four grandchildren, he was predeceased by a daughter.
Mourners were Mrs J. Mason, Mr B. Coupe, Mr G. Shaw, Miss B. Davenport, Mr T. Davis, Mr S. Henry, Mr D. Pilmore, Miss D. Divito, Mr B. Bond, Mr J. Wycherley, Mr C. Toon, Miss J. Toon, Mr R. Labiolette, Mr C. McDonald; Mr C. Jackson (rep Miss Z. Spowage), Mr Schofield, Mr R. Williams, Mr K. Walker, Mr S. Hill, Miss T. Poulton, Miss L. Poulton, Mr D. Leitch.
Floral tributes were from friends and donations were in aid of Cancer Research; donations can still be made, care of the Funeral Directors.
A fitting and apt service was conducted by Mr Keith Brown and excellent arrangements were by W.S. Ingham & Son, Forest Town, who were very kind, considerate and professional at this sad passing.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 2, 2020