Grainger Leslie of Sutton Manor Care Home, formerly of Park Avenue Kirkby In Ashfield and a Miner at The Annesley Pit. Sadly passed away on the 26th of March aged 91.
The Funeral service shall take place on Monday the 20th of April at 12:00 at Mansfield Crematorium. The family have requested family flowers only. Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received and forwarded to The Salvation Army.
Enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons.
Tel: 01623 466610
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 8, 2020