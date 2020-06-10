Home

A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Malcolm Turner

Malcolm Turner Notice
Turner Malcolm William of Sutton, passed away at home on 4th June 2020 aged 84 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will take place on Wednesday 17th June 2020, Mansfield Crematorium at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please, any donations would be gratefully received
and forwarded to a chosen charity
at a later date.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020
