Turner Malcolm William of Sutton, passed away at home on 4th June 2020 aged 84 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will take place on Wednesday 17th June 2020, Mansfield Crematorium at 12.00 Noon.
Family flowers only please, any donations would be gratefully received
and forwarded to a chosen charity
at a later date.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020