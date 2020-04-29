Home

Margaret Thomas Notice
Thomas Margaret
"Peggy" Very quietly and with deep sadness passed away on April 6th, 2020
aged 101, under the exemplary and dedicated care of the staff
at Ashdale Care Home.
Due to the current unprecedented circumstances the funeral was unattended and was held
at 9:15am on April 22nd, 2020
at Mansfield Crematorium.
Peggie's wishes were there to be
no flowers or donations.
However, remembrance of the lives this remarkable Lady touched, will always remain in those people's hearts.

She will be greatly missed and never forgotten, by her Niece Janet,
Great Niece Vikki and
Great-Great Niece Jessika.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 29, 2020
