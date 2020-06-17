|
SMITH Margrit Emmi Of Selston, passed away on
17th March 2020, aged 90 years.
Former employee of Citizens Advice Bureau for six years. Dear Mother to Andrew, Michelle & Chris, June & Steve, Melvin & Margaret. Beloved Grandmother to James, Michael, Steven, Philip, Bethany, Robert, Daniel, Graham, Alison, Jason, Rhianna and Gavin. Loving Great Grandmother to Rosemary Margrit and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Floral tributes or donations for
Wren Hall Nursing Home may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire, NG16 6BT.
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 17, 2020