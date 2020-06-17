Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margrit Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margrit Smith

Notice Condolences

Margrit Smith Notice
SMITH Margrit Emmi Of Selston, passed away on
17th March 2020, aged 90 years.
Former employee of Citizens Advice Bureau for six years. Dear Mother to Andrew, Michelle & Chris, June & Steve, Melvin & Margaret. Beloved Grandmother to James, Michael, Steven, Philip, Bethany, Robert, Daniel, Graham, Alison, Jason, Rhianna and Gavin. Loving Great Grandmother to Rosemary Margrit and Ethan.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Floral tributes or donations for
Wren Hall Nursing Home may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire, NG16 6BT.
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -