Mrs Marian Kirk Kirkby-in-Ashfield Mrs Marian Kirk of The Paddock, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, passed away at Kings Mill Hospital,
aged 88.
Born in Steyning, Sussex, Marian schooled at Worthing High School for girls before completing her nurse training at Southlands Hospital, in nearby Shoreham.
On completing her training she married in 1954 and moved to Kirkby-in-Ashfield working initially at the Peel Street Hospital in Nottingham. She was then employed by the National Coal Board as the Duty Nurse, working at both Bentinck and Annesley Collieries.
A move back into general nursing was then seen when she became a District nurse, working for Drs Stafford and Slater from their Kirkby Practice.
Marian continued in that role until retirement when she moved into working at a local Care Home until ill health forced a non-working retirement.
In her early years Marian was a keen organist and she continued to enjoy music throughout her life. She enjoyed painting, playing Bingo with friends, socialising at the Coronation Club in Kirkby and in later years with friends at The Countryman pub. Summer months in retirement were spent holidaying with her husband on the East Coast.
After 65 years of marriage Marian sadly lost her beloved husband Maurice earlier this year.
Marian spent all her working life caring for others. She had many many friends, associates, patients and an ever growing family. She was also very well known locally and will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by Sons and Daughters-in-Law Anthony and Lindsey, Philip and Toni and Colin and Fran, Grandchildren Shelley, Lauren, Anna, Sophie, Liam and Jamie and Great Grandchildren Lilah, Oliver, Joshua and Edison.
A funeral service took place on Monday June 1, 2020 at Mansfield Crematorium.
Funeral director: A Wass.
Mourners were, Mr A. Kirk, Mr C. Kirk, Mrs F. Kirk, Miss S. Kirk, Miss L. Kirk, Ms A. Kirk, Mrs S. Dove, Mr L. Kirk, Mr J. Kirk, Mr E. Smith, Mrs J. Read, Mr C. Davis, Mrs L. Davis, Mrs M. Furnell, Mrs J. Cope, Mr R. Jeffs, Mrs P. Jeffs.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020