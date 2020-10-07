Home

Marie Towle

TOWLE Marie Of Sherwood Street, Annesley Woodhouse. Passed away
19th September 2020, aged 83 years.
Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium
on Monday 12th October 2020 at 12pm.
Anyone who wishes to make a donation in lieu of flowers will be given to Roxies Rescue Nottingham Charity no 1190487
and can be sent care of,
G Gilbert Funeral Service,
2 Kingsway Court, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 7BB.
For enquiries please call 01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Oct. 7, 2020
