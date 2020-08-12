Home

Marlene Feltham

Notice Condolences

Marlene Feltham Notice
FELTHAM Marlene Winifred Of Kirkby-in-Ashfield.
Passed away 16th July 2020
Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium
on Tuesday 18th August 2020
at 2.15 pm. Unfortunately due to current restrictions the service will
be for family only, however, if anyone wishes to pay their respects and see the cortege leave the family address, the funeral procession will be leaving Park Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
at 1.45 pm on Tuesday 18th August.
Family flowers only please and anyone who wishes to make a donation
in lieu of flowers will be given to
The British Lung Foundation and can be sent care of G Gilbert Funeral Service,
2 Kingsway Court, Kirkby-in-Ashfield,
Nottinghamshire, NG17 7BB,
01623 720101
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 12, 2020
