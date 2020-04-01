|
|
|
PEACE Mary Annie Passed away peacefully on 6.03.20 in Kingsmill Hospital Stroke Ward 53 with her family around her, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved mum to Christine, Georgina and Gillian and proud grandmother to Zoe, Lucy and Darrian.
Her great-grandaughters Ava, Elena and Gracie-Rae will miss her smile.
Her funeral service was held on 25.03.20, family and befriender Kate Winterton in attendance only.
Donations in lieu of flowers will go to Mind M.A.M.S., Magnolia House and The Stroke Unit, Kingsmill after her memorial at 281 Nottingham Road
next year, 2021.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support through this difficult time and Ivan Bramley and Wild Orchid's Katrina
for their very professional service.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 1, 2020