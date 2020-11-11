|
Higgins Mavis Passed away peacefully 5th November 2020 at Granby Care Home, Harrogate. Beloved wife of Harry, loving mother of Chris, and devoted Grandparent of Freya and Faye. Former Deputy Headmistress at Pilgrim Oak School in Ravenshead where she helped shape many young minds.
Private funeral service to be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate. Donations in memory of Mavis can be made online to Macmillan
Enquiries to W.Bowers Services to the Bereaved 01423 770 258.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 11, 2020