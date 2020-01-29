Home

Mavis Walker

Mavis Walker Notice
WALKER Mavis Patricia
(known as Pat) Of Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Sadly passed away on the 21st January 2020. Aged 85 years at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
A Dearly loved Mum to Sally Ann and Husband Tony, and Loving Nannar to Shaun and Emily.
Funeral Service and Cremation to take place on Tuesday 11th of February 2020, at Mansfield Crematorium at 1.15 pm in the Thoresby Chapel. Family flowers only and anyone wishing to make a donation in lieu of flowers will kindly be accepted and given to Ward 23 King's Mill Hospital and RNLI Looe Life Boat Station Looe Cornwall.
All enquiries to Ivan Bramley Funeral Directors Bancroft Lane Mansfield Notts Tel 01623 624918
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020
