Jones Michael George of Mansfield passed away at home on 5th April 2020, aged 73 years. Due to the guidance of the COVID-19 situation
There will be a private family service on Friday 17th April 2020 at 10.00, Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations would be gratefully received, any forwarded to a chosen charity at a later date.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 15, 2020