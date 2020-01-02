|
|
|
Mick Bradder Newton Mr James Michael (Mick) Bradder, aged 79, of Sherwood Street, Newton, Derbyshire, was cremated at Mansfield Crematorium, following a service in the chapel.
Born at Sutton and a resident of Newton for 56 years, Mick was a painter and decorator, then a cable repairer for N.C.B and worked at Sheepbridge Iron Foundry, retiring in 1994.
His interests included watching motorbike scrambling and motorbike road racing, he was a keen fisherman and liked watching football.
Mick who passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, on December 16, 2019, was predeceased by his wife Joyce in 2016, he leaves sons Stephen and Stuart.
Mourners were Mr and Mrs J.S. Bradder, Mr S.M. Bradder, Mr L. Plackett, Mr J. Bexton, Mr K. Ware, Mr T. and Mrs M. Mash, Mrs S. Hartshorn, Mr C. Sharpe, Mr L. and Mrs M. Smith, Mr G.J. Vinkler, Mrs N. Rutland, Mrs R. and Mr T. Davey, Mr M. Harrison, Mrs H. Harrison, Mr and Mrs Clarke, Mr P. and Mrs S. Lighton, Mrs S. Smith, Mr G. and Mrs W. Cottom, Mr G. and Mrs M. Crockett, Mrs S. Dennis, Mr L. Bradder, Mrs J. Marsh, Miss T. Hayes, Mr and Mrs D.F. Armstrong, Mr L. Pearson, Mr and Mrs J. Plackett, Miss J. Burgess, Mr M. Cassidy, Mr N. and Mrs S. Glover, Mr L. Glover, Mrs J. Glover, Miss K. Brooks, Miss R. Brooks, Mr S. Scaife, Mr C. and Mrs A. Brooks, Mr D. Brenn, Mr and Mrs D. Bramley, Mr and Mrs L. Bradder, Miss J. Pete, Mr L. Bradder, Mrs J. Whetton, Mr M. Tooth, Mr K. and Mrs E. Layton.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Derek Hesketh and arrangements were by Wilkinson Bros.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 2, 2020