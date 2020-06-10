Home

Round Millicent Mary of Ashcroft Care Home, formally of Station Road, Sutton, passed away at home on 3rd June 2020 aged 93 years. Due to COVID-19 restriction a private family funeral service will take place on Friday 12th June 2020 at 12noon, Sutton Cemetery.
Donations would be gratefully received and forwarded to Ashcroft Care Home. For all funeral enquiries please contact
A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 10, 2020
