Mrs Misca Matthews Kirkby A service has been held at St Thomas Church, preceded by burial at Kings Way Cemetery of Mrs Misca Clare Matthews aged 91, of Kirkby.
Born in Bristol, moving to London,aged 7, Misca was educated in London and evacuated to North Devon until the war ended, moving to Kirkby aged 17.
She worked as a hosiery worker until her retirement aged 60.
Misca was an accomplished ice skater and caricature artist in her younger years. She enjoyed happy times at home in her garden, spending time with her family. She enjoyed football, being an avid Manchester United fan all her life. She spent many happy holidays in Spain with her husband and family over the years.
Misca passed away at Forest Manor Nursing Home on December 22, 2019.
She leaves her only daughter Julie, son-in-law Steven and only granddaughter Laura. She was predeceased by her husband Peter.
Mourners were Mrs J. Lewis; Mr S.Lewis (rep Miss L.Lewis), Mr D.Lambert and Janet, Mr J.Lambert, Miss E.Lambert, Miss J.Tomlinson, Mr R.Innumerable, Mrs J.Briggs, two representatives from Forest Manor, Mrs P.Radford, Mr R. and Mrs G.Baguley, Mr G.Sewell, Miss M.Brown and Mark, Mrs C.Brown, Mr S.Brown, Mr M.Brown, Mr A.Wood.
Floral tributes were from family and friends.
The service was conducted by Chris Manning. Arrangements were by Co-op Funeralcare.
