|
|
|
CONLON Monica Of Wren Hall Nursing Home, Selston, Nottingham, Formerly of Stonebridge Lane, Warsop Sadly passed away on the 3rd February 2020, aged 72 years.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 20th February, Mansfield Crematorium, Newstead Chapel at 3pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for The Alzheimer's Society.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Station House, 82 Station Road, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottingham NG17 5HB 01623 980080.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 12, 2020