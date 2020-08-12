|
Mr Steven James Oscroft, of Shirebrook, passed away on 7th July 2020.
Born at Shirebrook, and educated at local schools, Steve was a former
Miner at Shirebrook Colliery until it closed, and was currently employed at Ardagh at Sutton in Ashfield.
In his younger years, he was a keen footballer, still enjoying watching the sport. He also so enjoyed golf with his friend up until Steve's death.
His main hobby was walking. He spent many hours enjoying both local walks and walking in Derbyshire with his wife Denise.
Steve was a devoted family man, and was happiest around his children and grandchildren spending many holidays together and days out. Hundreds of family and friends lined the streets of Shirebrook and the crematorium drive to show their respects. Steven who tragically died on the 7th July 2020 leaves behind his wife Denise, daughters Rebecca and Kelly, son in laws Alex and Tom, four grandchildren, mother Bett, father Jim, sister Rita, brother Matt.
Mourners are: Mrs D. Oscroft, Mr and Mrs A. Marsh (representing Master V. Marsh and Miss F. Marsh) , Mr and Mrs T. Kirby (representing Master S. Kirby and Miss L. Kirby) Mr and Mrs J. Oscroft, Mr and Mrs P. Holland, Mr M. Oscroft, Mr and Mrs B. Harrison, Mr and Mrs I. Harrison, Mrs S. Brooks, Mr L. Holland, Mrs L. Severn, Mr P. Reeves, Mr B. Harrison, Miss M. Oscroft, Miss C. Oscroft, Mr and Mrs S. Oakton, Mr and Mrs P. Rogers, Mr and Mrs R. Warren, Mr and Mrs W. Shortt, Mr T. Bytheway.
Floral tributes from family and donations will go towards local causes.
The service was conducted by James Greely with a special tribute from his life long friend Steve Oakton.
Funeral arrangements by Mansfield District Funeral Services
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 12, 2020