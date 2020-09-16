|
BARBER Myra Agnes The family wishes to announce the sudden death of Myra Agnes, on
3rd September, 2020, aged 96 years, beloved wife of the late Doug. Much loved mum of Sheila, Doug and Carol and a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma. A funeral service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on Tuesday, 6th October, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu if you so wish can be made to your chosen charity.
Kettle Funeralcare, 135 Granville Street, Tel 01472355395.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 16, 2020