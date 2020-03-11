|
HUFFEN Pamela Margaret "Pam" Of Spinney Close, Kirkby in Ashfield. Sadly passed away 22nd February 2020, aged 81 years. Funeral service to take place on Monday 16th March, St. Wilfrids Church, Kirkby in Ashfield at 3:00pm followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers for The Mothers Union and Cancer Research UK.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, 01623 980080.
www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 11, 2020