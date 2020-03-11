Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Lymn (Sutton in Ashfield)
Station House
Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire NG17 5HB
01623 980 080
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Huffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Huffen

Notice Condolences

Pamela Huffen Notice
HUFFEN Pamela Margaret "Pam" Of Spinney Close, Kirkby in Ashfield. Sadly passed away 22nd February 2020, aged 81 years. Funeral service to take place on Monday 16th March, St. Wilfrids Church, Kirkby in Ashfield at 3:00pm followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium. Donations in lieu of flowers for The Mothers Union and Cancer Research UK.
Funeral enquiries to A W Lymn,
The Family Funeral Service, Sutton in Ashfield, 01623 980080.
www.lymn.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -