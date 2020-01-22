|
Stokes Pamela Of Gill Street, Sutton, passed away
15th January 2020, aged 75 years.
Service of committal to be held on Friday 31st January 2020 12.15pm, Mansfield Crematorium followed by a Thanksgiving Service at the Kingdom Hall, Sutton at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please and donations will be kindly accepted for The Dogs Trust and
Cats Protection League.
All funeral enquires to: A Wass Funeral Directors Ltd, 10 Priestsic Road, Sutton, Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 22, 2020