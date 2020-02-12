Home

Patricia Higgins

Patricia Higgins Notice
HIGGINS Patricia Ann Of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley. Passed away on 29th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 18th February, A. W. Lymn Service Chapel, Mansfield Woodhouse at 1.00 followed by burial at Tithe Green Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations for Myloma UK. Funeral enquiries to A. W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield Woodhouse.
Tel: 01623 623765, www.lymn.co.uk.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 12, 2020
