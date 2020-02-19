Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Patricia Holloway

Patricia Holloway Notice
Holloway Patricia Mary Of Woodleigh Christian Nursing
Home, formerly of Church Hill,
Mansfield Woodhouse. Passed away
12th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Funeral service Tuesday 25th February 2020 St Mark's Church, Mansfield, 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Mansfield Crematorium, 2.15pm (Thoresby Chapel). Family flowers by request, but donations may be sent to Woodleigh Christian Care Home C/o
W.S.Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, Notts, NG19 0HW, Tel 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 19, 2020
