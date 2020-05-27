|
|
|
EVERSDEN
Paula
It is with great
sadness we
announce the
passing of Paula.
Loving partner, devoted mother and
friend to all whose lives she touched.
She left us peacefully on 5th May 2020 at Cheaney Court Care Home , with her husband Colin at her side following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Paula was born in Sutton-In-Ashfield,
Nottinghamshire on 20th June 1964 to
parents Yvonne and John Stevenson.
She was the beloved mother of
Ashley John and James Owen.
Paula lived in Desborough for the last
21 years after moving from her hometown.
She lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and worker in the
retail and manufacturing sector.
She loved to cook, kept an immaculate house, was highly skilled with
knitting needles and making folded art, which she sold over the internet.
Paula enjoyed her regular walks with her son's dogs and visits to the
Peak District, where she would walk
or cycle for hours with her husband.
Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her sons strong values
that have served them well.
She will be dearly missed
and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Paula's life will be held at the Edgar Newman Chapel of
Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 16th June at 2pm.
No flowers by request
but donations, if desired, for
Cheaney Court Care Home
or Marie Curie
may be given online at
averilphillips.co.uk or sent to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 27, 2020