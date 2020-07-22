|
|
|
LANGRICK Peter Of Mansfield Manor Care Home, formerly of Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Passed away
7th July 2020, aged 90 years.
Funeral service Monday 3rd August 2020 at 12.15pm at Mansfield Crematorium. Due to current restrictions this will be a private service for family only. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Dementia UK c/o
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 22, 2020