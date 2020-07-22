Home

POWERED BY

Services
W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 3, 2020
12:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Langrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Langrick

Notice Condolences

Peter Langrick Notice
LANGRICK Peter Of Mansfield Manor Care Home, formerly of Clipstone Road West, Forest Town. Passed away
7th July 2020, aged 90 years.
Funeral service Monday 3rd August 2020 at 12.15pm at Mansfield Crematorium. Due to current restrictions this will be a private service for family only. Donations in lieu of flowers are for Dementia UK c/o
W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service
11 Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield NG19 0HW Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -