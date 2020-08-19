Home

Langrick Peter The family of Peter Langrick would like to express their thanks to all family
and friends for all their expressions of condolences and donations to
Dementia UK. Please visit: peterlangrick.muchloved.com.
Also a thank you to all staff at Respectful Care who provided daily care for Pete over the past 2½ years which enabled him to stay at home for so long, despite his dementia progressing. Also a thank you to staff at Rose Court Care home, Sutton-in-Ashfield and Mansfield Manor Care Home, Mansfield who cared for Pete during his final weeks.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 19, 2020
