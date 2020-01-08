Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyl Brimson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyl Brimson

Notice Condolences

Phyl Brimson Notice
BRIMSON Phyl Of Selston, passed away on
24th December 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved Mum, Grandma and Nana.
She will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Helen's Church, Selston at 10.00am on Thursday 16th January, followed by a burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Open Door Dementia Support may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire NG16 6BT
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -