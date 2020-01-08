|
BRIMSON Phyl Of Selston, passed away on
24th December 2019, aged 95 years.
Beloved Mum, Grandma and Nana.
She will be missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Helen's Church, Selston at 10.00am on Thursday 16th January, followed by a burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations for
Open Door Dementia Support may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston, Nottinghamshire NG16 6BT
Tel: 01773 306909.
