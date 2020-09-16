Home

Raymond Everitt

EVERITT Raymond Barry Of Heathland Close, Mansfield.
Sadly passed away on the
25th August 2020, aged 82 years.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 22nd September at
Mansfield Crematorium,
Thoresby Chapel at 10.15am.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for The Guides Dogs.
Enquiries to A W Lymn, The Family Funeral Service, Standard House,
16 Chesterfield Road, South, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. NG19 7AD.
01623 622116
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Sept. 16, 2020
