Wilkinson Bros Ltd
10 Church Hill
Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 5HN
01773 811371
Raymond Tomlinson

Notice

Raymond Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Raymond Of Common Road, Huthwaite, passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020, aged 92 years.
A funeral service will be held at St Werburgh's Church, Old Blackwell, on Wednesday 12th February 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial in Huthwaite Cemetery.
Any donations in lieu of flowers will be given to a charity of the families choice.
All enquiries through Wilkinson Bros F.D 01773 811371, 10 Church Hill, Old Blackwell, Alfreton.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 5, 2020
