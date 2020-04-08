|
|
|
Green Reginald (Reg) of Leabrooks Ave, Sutton, passed away at Kings Mill Hospital on 28th March 2020, aged 87 years.
Due to the COVID-19 situation there
will be a private family service on the 16th April 2020 at 1.00pm Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations would be gratefully received and forwarded
to a chosen charity at a later date.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Ltd Sutton Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 8, 2020