|
|
|
PARKIN Reginald (Reg) Of Forest Town.
Passed away 27th May 2020,
aged 65 years. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent directly to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, online through our website or by post to our office .
Due to current restrictions, this will be a close family funeral service only.
Enquiries to W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove,
Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0HW,
Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 6, 2020