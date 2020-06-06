Home

W S Ingham & Son Ltd (Forest Town, Mansfield)
The Poplars Funeral Home, 11 Poplar Grove
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire NG19 0HW
01623 621114
Reginald Parkin Notice
PARKIN Reginald (Reg) Of Forest Town.
Passed away 27th May 2020,
aged 65 years. Family flowers by request. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent directly to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, online through our website or by post to our office .
Due to current restrictions, this will be a close family funeral service only.
Enquiries to W.S. Ingham & Son Ltd Funeral Service, 11 Poplar Grove,
Forest Town, Mansfield, NG19 0HW,
Tel: 01623 621114
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on June 6, 2020
