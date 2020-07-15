|
|
|
Sankey Richard John Richard's family would like to thank his faithful friends who have been a great support to Julia - and to whom
she will be eternally grateful.
Julia would also like to say a big
thank you to Stu Willoughby for
setting up a fundraising page on
Face book and to everyone who donated towards Richards' funeral costs. Also many thanks to
Daniel Mosley for donating Richards magnificent well made coffin.
It was very much appreciated at
such a tragic time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on July 15, 2020