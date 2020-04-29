|
Burrows Ronald of Sutton Manor Nursing Home, formerly of Alfreton Road, Sutton. Passed away at home on 17th April 2020, aged 96 years.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 1.00pm Wilford Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations will be kindly accepted and forwarded to The John Eastwood Hospice.
For all funeral enquiries please contact A.Wass Funeral Directors Ltd
Sutton In Ashfield Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 29, 2020