Funeral service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
13:00
Wilford Hill Crematorium
Ronald Burrows Notice
Burrows Ronald of Sutton Manor Nursing Home, formerly of Alfreton Road, Sutton. Passed away at home on 17th April 2020, aged 96 years.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 6th May 2020 at 1.00pm Wilford Hill Crematorium. Family flowers only please, any donations will be kindly accepted and forwarded to The John Eastwood Hospice.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Apr. 29, 2020
