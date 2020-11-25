Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Sutton in Ashfield
2 Manor Street
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 1BG
01623 554 161
Rose Briggs

Rose Briggs Notice
Briggs Rose Of Sutton Lodge Care Home,
Sutton-in-Ashfield, passed away peacefully on 14th November 2020, aged 84 years. Due to current circumstances the funeral will be for family and close friends only and will take place on Thursday 10th December, 1:15pm at Mansfield Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly excepted in memory of Rose for the Alzheimer's Society. Enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Sutton. Telephone 01623 554161.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Nov. 25, 2020
