Gore Rose Of Mansfield, formerly of Bilsthorpe. Sadly passed away at home on 17th February, 2020, aged 100. Funeral Service to take place on Monday 9th March at 12.15 at St Barnabas Church, Pleasley followed by committal at Mansfield Crematorium at 1pm. No black by request. Family flowers only please. Any donations in lieu of flowers are for The John Eastwood Hospice and Parkinson's Disease. All enquiries to Ken Gregory & Sons, Nottingham Road, Mansfield. Tel : 01623 466620
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 4, 2020
