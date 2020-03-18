|
GORE Rose Judy and Roger would like to say a big thank you to family, friends and neighbours for all your messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in lieu of flowers which have so far raised
nearly £350 for the Sir John Eastwood Hospice and Parkinsons UK.
Special thanks go to the staff and nurses at Kingsmill Hospital, the
Rev C Phillips for the beautiful church service, Ken Gregory for their care and attention to detail and the staff at
Il Rosso for the lovely afternoon reception.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Mar. 18, 2020