Hardingham Roy Victor Of Normanton Close, Edwinstowe. Sadly passed away 10th January 2020, aged 85 years.
Funeral service to take place at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton on Friday 7th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cats Protection and Ward 53 at King's Mill Hospital.
The family would like mourners to wear bright colours please.
Enquiries to G. A. Townroe & Son, High Street, Warsop. 01623 842455.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Jan. 29, 2020
