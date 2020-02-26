|
JONES Roy Roy's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received in lieu of flowers for Nottinghamshire Hospice.
We would particularly like to thank Rev Mary Foden-Currie and all at St Peter's Church for their comforting words and service. We also thank all staff at Nottinghamshire Hospice, Carers Trust, Roundwood Surgery and nurses caring for Roy.
We thank Ken Gregory & Sons for their care and attention at this sad time.
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Feb. 26, 2020