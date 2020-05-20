|
|
|
Taylor Russell George of Bramley Court, Sutton passed away at home on 14th May 2020,
aged 69 years.
Due to COVID-19 restriction there will be a family graveside service on Wednesday 27th May at 11.00am,
Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, any donations will be gratefully received and forwarded to Cancer Research U.K. For all funeral enquiries
A.Wass, Funeral Directors Ltd,
10 Priestsic Road, Sutton In Ashfield
Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 20, 2020