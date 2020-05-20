Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.Wass Funeral Directors ltd
10 Priestsic Road
Nottingham, Nottinghamshire NG17 4EB
01623 557313
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Taylor

Notice Condolences

Russell Taylor Notice
Taylor Russell George of Bramley Court, Sutton passed away at home on 14th May 2020,
aged 69 years.
Due to COVID-19 restriction there will be a family graveside service on Wednesday 27th May at 11.00am,
Sutton Cemetery. Family flowers only please, any donations will be gratefully received and forwarded to Cancer Research U.K. For all funeral enquiries
A.Wass, Funeral Directors Ltd,
10 Priestsic Road, Sutton In Ashfield
Tel: 01623 557313
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -