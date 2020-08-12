Home

Stubbins & Hope Ltd
High Street
Chesterfield, Derbyshire S44 6HF
Sally Curtis Notice
Curtis Sally Anne Director and Registrar of Mansfield and District Crematorium.
Passed away at home on 5th August, aged 55 years.
Sally leaves behind her loving family.
The funeral service will take place, 11:00 am at St Leonard's Church, Scarcliffe on Saturday 15th August 2020,followed by interment in the
Churchyard. Due to the present circumstances, it will be a private funeral service in Church.
Friends and Colleagues can pay
their respects outside church.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will Benefit Welbeck Road Surgery, Bolsover to
buy a Syringe driver.
Funeral enquires to Stubbins and Hope, Bolsover 01246 823355
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on Aug. 12, 2020
