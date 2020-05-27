|
Crofts Sarah
(AKA Atherton) Passed away
on 19th May 2020.
Will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Mansfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd June at 12:15pm.
This will be a private family cremation for immediate family only.
Donations in memory of Sarah to the Mansfield Soup Kitchen
Can be made directly to the charity through their website:
https://mansfieldsoupkitchen.com/
Any enquiries to Julie Wesson Independent Funeral Directors
Stowell House
52 Blenheim Drive
Chilwell
Nottingham
NG9 5ES
0115 9226032
Published in Mansfield & Ashfield Chad on May 27, 2020